Slabs are Super!

by Rob JohnstoneApr 11, 2023

Last week, I asked what you all thought about the trend of using slab lumber in furniture-making. Several of you sent in images of projects you have made from slabs, and others emailed to let me know how you were thinking on the subject. You can check them out in the Feedback section in today’s issue.

As most of you readers of the Weekly like your information electronically, I thought I might mention a trove of electronic-based woodworking content that you might be missing. If you subscribe to our print magazine, you gain access to articles and videos that are only available to subscribers. Over 45 years of Woodworker’s Journal magazines are there with all their projects (more than 1,500), specialty videos and web-only articles. The content is free with your subscription! Click here to learn more.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Quick Draw Marking Gauge

Rockler nine inch rule and marking tool
Make clean and steady lines with one hand thanks to this simple tool from Rockler.

Supersized Miter Gauge

Using tapering jig and crosscut sled to cut large heavy board
When you need to cut something that is too wide, long and/or heavy to accurately cut with the equipment at hand, this jury-rigged solution will help be your guide.

Premium Project: Cloud Lift Chair

Chris Marshall's cloud lift dining room chairs
This comfortable oak dining chair uses Rockler’s sturdy Beadlock joinery to make it simpler to build.

Premium Project: 19th Century Drop Front Desk

Civil war-era standing desk
This portable work surface serves as a handy home office. The author provides both modern and period-correct construction techniques.

