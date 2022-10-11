Slow Down for a Moment

While no one would describe me as a classic type A individual, I do have a very full schedule that keeps me going at a good pace on most days. I get up in the morning and start planning my workday, organizing the tasks I need to get done. Often there will be a sticky note where I sit and drink coffee with a list of things my spouse thinks need to get done. Then I’m done thinking about all that stuff, and it’s on to actually doing them.

But last week, on my drive to work, I managed to step back from the urgency of now and recognize the amazing fall colors that I had been driving past without more than a passing thought. I stopped and took some pictures on my phone (not while driving), and I’m sharing them now. Please take a moment and enjoy them with me.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

