This Thursday I have the pleasure of being a judge at the student woodworking competition at the Minnesota State Fair. (Sadly, this is before the vendors are set up, so there will be no deep-fried-anything-on-a-stick awaiting me for this outing.) I have helped out in this effort for many years, ever since Rockler’s founder, Nordy Rockler, first asked me to do so. He established a scholarship for one winner that I still have the privilege to award.

The volume of projects submitted has ebbed and flowed over the years, but the creativity has been consistent. I have a secret hope that last year’s pandemic got more kids interested in woodworking and there will be piles of projects in the hall. Logically, I don’t know how that would be possible, but I am still optimistic. As last year’s fair was canceled, perhaps we will have two years of entries to evaluate…If so, I am on it!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Stevie Estler: “Building Dreams” One Project at a Time

Maker/influencer Stevie Estler creates her “dream” job with “Built by Stevie” and by helping others.

Mobile Storage Cabinet

The Mobile Storage Cabinet is an introduction to cabinet construction and builds foundational skills that can be used for future projects.

From Our Sponsor









