This Thursday I have the pleasure of being a judge at the student woodworking competition at the Minnesota State Fair. (Sadly, this is before the vendors are set up, so there will be no deep-fried-anything-on-a-stick awaiting me for this outing.) I have helped out in this effort for many years, ever since Rockler’s founder, Nordy Rockler, first asked me to do so. He established a scholarship for one winner that I still have the privilege to award.
The volume of projects submitted has ebbed and flowed over the years, but the creativity has been consistent. I have a secret hope that last year’s pandemic got more kids interested in woodworking and there will be piles of projects in the hall. Logically, I don’t know how that would be possible, but I am still optimistic. As last year’s fair was canceled, perhaps we will have two years of entries to evaluate…If so, I am on it!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
