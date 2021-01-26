Take a Load Off

by Rob JohnstoneJan 26, 2021

Rob Johnstone photoOf all the many woodworking projects I have built over the years, I have to say that one that floats to the top of my list as “difficult to build and annoying to boot” are chairs. Now some versions are not that challenging. Adirondack chairs are a great example. But dining room chairs or more refined models not only present fussy joinery but also have to hold up to abuse throughout their use. As my woodworking friend the late Mike McGlynn used to say, they have to be bombproof. They need to look pretty as well as be functional.

So I’m wondering, have you built chairs and if so, how did the process strike you? Do I have a point, or am I moving into my “get off my lawn” dotage?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

GREX Marks 25th Anniversary

GREX II Logo

GREX celebrates 25 years of creating quality fastening tools engineered with “old-school” values.

Peanut Can Chuck Protector

Covering chuck with peanut can for finishing

This reader got tired of cleaning his chuck after every spray finish, so he found a simple (and tasty) solution.

