Thanks for Sharing!

My oh my, but you all had opinions on pocket-hole joinery! So much so that I considered buying stock in Kreg Tool Company. Well, that is, if I were a person who bought stock and if Kreg was publicly traded. (Neither of those things are true.) There were some strong opinions, some nonplussed and some just willing to chime in. You can find them in our Feedback section in this issue — happy reading!
I read all your replies and have to say that the conversations I have with our readers here are something I truly enjoy.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
What’s in Store July/August 2023
Using a Router Table Half-Lap Jig
Premium Project: DIY Wall Shelf
Premium Project: Limbert Bookcase
