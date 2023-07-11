Thanks for Sharing!

My oh my, but you all had opinions on pocket-hole joinery! So much so that I considered buying stock in Kreg Tool Company. Well, that is, if I were a person who bought stock and if Kreg was publicly traded. (Neither of those things are true.) There were some strong opinions, some nonplussed and some just willing to chime in. You can find them in our Feedback section in this issue — happy reading!

I read all your replies and have to say that the conversations I have with our readers here are something I truly enjoy.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

What’s in Store July/August 2023

Take a closer look at the latest tools from the July/August 2023 issue, including tools from Rockler, Diablo Tools, Milwaukee and Oneida Air Systems.

Using a Router Table Half-Lap Jig

Build strong frames with sturdy half-lap joints using just this jig and your router table. This jig forms both regular half laps and mitered half laps!

Premium Project: DIY Wall Shelf

With just a few tools and a board from a big box store, you’re ready to build

Premium Project: Limbert Bookcase

Mackintosh meets Mission in this early 20th century design by Charles Limbert. Simple construction and subtle details combine to create a sophisticated bookcase











