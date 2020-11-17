The Race is On!

As I have shared from time to time, my personal belief seems to be that if a job is not important enough to be put off until tomorrow, it is just not important. When I was hired for this job, I was asked if I worked well with deadlines. I answered that I don’t work at all without one. With that in mind and holiday gifts to be made, you can see my challenge. I have many of them planned in my head and even have some of the material I need.
Still, I am old enough to know that I enjoy the rush of the gift work and the excitement of getting them done just in time. My wife thinks there might be something wrong with me in this regard…she may have a point.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Turning Treenware
Perpetual Calendar Project
Test out your scroll saw techniques and never buy another calendar again with his handy perpetual calendar.
From Our Sponsor
FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 11/25/20.