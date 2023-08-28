The Scrap Challenge

Recently I have been cleaning out my storage unit and trying to find space in my garage for all the must-have stuff. (I ask myself the question, does it bring me joy? Darn right it does!)
This winnowing exercise has actually gone better than expected. If I have not used something for eight years, it is hard to argue that I still need it. But then there are the pieces of exceptional wood that are just too good to throw away. So good!
I know this is a challenge that every single woodworker has addressed, so I am curious how you all have done it. Please, give me a bit of direction.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Edge V-Groove Bits
Dowel Pin Shrinker
Don’t make a common mistake when it comes to a miscalculated dowel installation. Bruce Kieffer has a simple solution.
Premium Project: Simple Bookcase
Premium Project: Classic Morris Chair
Build a handsome Morris chair under the tutelage of a seasoned woodworking teacher, and add steam bending to your skills.
