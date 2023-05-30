The Verdicts Are In!

Last week, Rob asked for your input about what has to be the most iconic outdoor chair ever conceived — the much-loved or much-loathed Adirondack. Many of you have offered your candid rationales for why you are on one side of this “backyard fence” or the other, and you can read the debating opinions in today’s Feedback section.
Sensibly, comfort for many of you wins the day over how fun or easy these chairs are to build. It all goes back to form versus function, and so it should! For others who have just the right physical proportions to get up and out of these chairs without needing a hoist, the laid-back Adirondack is still worthy of a spot on the deck, dock or beach. So be it!
We at Woodworker’s Journal really do appreciate your input. It’s both amusing and enlightening. And as always, it reflects the fact that woodworkers are a thoughtful bunch. Our time, finances and efforts to build things from wood are on one side of a scale that must be balanced by projects that make as much sense as they make us proud. That seems like solid reasoning to us, too.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Routing Edge V-Groove Joinery
Screw Adds Micro-adjustability to Stop Block
Premium Project: Pinstriped Knife Block
Premium Project: Foldable Laptop Desk
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 6/1/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.