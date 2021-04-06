The World Keeps on Spinning

Last week I mentioned that April is National Woodworking Month. To celebrate the month, I asked you to email photos of your latest projects — and a bunch of you did! We’ll put them on a webpage at the end of the month, and one contributor will win a woodworking tool.

To encourage you in this effort, here’s a photo of some bowls I turned recently.

It was last winter, and I had just gotten my shop heater really going. The pandemic was really going too, so I was really going nowhere. That weekend I used some birch from a log I had cut down at my cabin, as well as some spalted birch I had in the shop already, and I had a personal turn-a-thon. It was a lovely day spent at the lathe. My dog Leeroy supervised from a camping chair and I counted it a success. Keep those projects coming in!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Right-sizing a Dowel Hole

When your dowels don’t quite match up to the size of the hole you drilled for them, this reader has a tip on how to tighten that fit.

Small Cabinet Joinery

Rob Johnstone tests out the new KREG 520PRO and 720PRO Pocket-Hole Jigs to help him build a small cabinet.

Click Here to Download the Drawings and Materials List.

From Our Sponsor





