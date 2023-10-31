Things Are Getting Better

I’ve had the privilege of living through what I believe has been the golden age of home-shop woodworking. When I started out, I worked in a professional cabinet shop and had access to power tools that the hobbyist often found too expensive to be practical. But over the years, versions of those pro-shop tools have been reengineered for home-shop use. Not only was it fun to see those tools being developed and sold — I had moved into the world of how-to woodworking publishing — but also to watch the quality of those tools improve over time.

Where are we now? The home-shop world of woodworking tools has a scope of products that are simply amazing — so much so that our options can be overwhelming. And even now, the quality of many of the offerings continues to improve. (For one example, check out the article on Nova’s new Neptune lathe in our upcoming February print issue!)

I can’t wait to see what comes next.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Wellens Creates Tables Made for TV

Influencer Dan Wellens has transformed his CNC table-making business into HGTV stardom on Renovation 911.

In Praise of Parchment Paper

Need a non-stick glue-up surface for your next project? The perfect solution can be found in your kitchen.

Premium Project: Five-spindle Inlaid Bench

An elegant, simple bench can complement many living spaces. A long weekend will suffice to build this Asian-inspired version.

Premium Project: Make a Picnic Basket

From Our Sponsor

Want to weave wood without steam bending? Learn how as you build this ready-to-go picnic basket on wheels.













Sale prices expire 11/16/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.