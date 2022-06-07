Thumbs Up!

`Yesterday, while ripping literally hundreds of lineal feet of lumber, I made a mistake. I do not know exactly what happened — the 16-ft long, 7/8″-wide strip of pine I was cutting left the table saw fence and started to cut improperly. I quickly pushed the last few feet of the pine through the saw, but I was out of position to grab the push stick. Then, in the blink of an eye, the SawStop brake engaged and the machine shut down. I just stood there feeling stupid.
Looking back, I know that my thumb did not engage with the teeth of the blade, but if that had happened and without the safety feature in place, I shudder to think about the outcome. As you can see by the photo, there is not a mark on my thumb. (The gross-looking fingernails are from a different stupid thing I did, but that’s not salient to this story. Woodworking … you gotta love it.)
I mention this episode to point out a couple of things. First, even expert woodworkers occasionally have poor judgment and make serious mistakes. Second…don’t do that!
I was more fortunate than I deserved and should take a serious lesson from it.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Preparing Rough Lumber
Cheaper Infill Option to Epoxy
This reader was looking for a cost-effective alternative to epoxy pours that gives a similar look. Here is one possible option for small projects.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 6/30/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.