Tweener…

by Rob JohnstoneDec 29, 2020

Rob Johnstone photoThis is the week that, for a lot of us, is a time to slow down a bit and consider the last 12 months. I know that I have much to be grateful for — even in this crazy year — but even so, I have decided to look forward rather than backwards.

I am an optimist by nature and for me that has proven to be a good plan. Despite difficult times that all of us go through, from which I have not been exempted, I can see the arc of my years bending towards the good. And so, in this tweener sort of week, I am thinking ahead to my grandkids going back to school full time, being able to throw a wingding of a 4th of July party and continuing to build new and satisfying projects, both for the magazine and for my family.

Here’s to a slow week and a wonderful future.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Efficient Blade Cleaning

Saw blade being cleaned positioned on a threaded bolt

This reader’s tip features a way to make your saw blades easier to handle during cleaning and as a bonus helps clean multiple blades at once.

Choosing the Best Tormek Sharpening System for Your Shop

Tormek offers many ways to create a customized sharpening system that suits your needs. In this video, we’ll show you several new solutions.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $39 or More from Rockler

Bandy Clamps are among the most versatile Rockler Innovations ever made! That’s why it’s so fun to ask: How do you use YOUR Bandy Clamps? Watch the video for some creative answers!

The wonderful world of bandy clamps
Rockler After Christmas Sale
Save 30% on Small Rockler Bandy Clamps
NEW Pack Rack Plus/Accessories
NEW Quick-Lever Aluminum Clamps
New! Rockler Bench Cookie Connect
Save $40 on the Rockler 18-pc. Self-Centering & Countersink Set

FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 12/31/20.

Posted in: