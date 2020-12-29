This is the week that, for a lot of us, is a time to slow down a bit and consider the last 12 months. I know that I have much to be grateful for — even in this crazy year — but even so, I have decided to look forward rather than backwards.

I am an optimist by nature and for me that has proven to be a good plan. Despite difficult times that all of us go through, from which I have not been exempted, I can see the arc of my years bending towards the good. And so, in this tweener sort of week, I am thinking ahead to my grandkids going back to school full time, being able to throw a wingding of a 4th of July party and continuing to build new and satisfying projects, both for the magazine and for my family.

Here’s to a slow week and a wonderful future.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Efficient Blade Cleaning

This reader’s tip features a way to make your saw blades easier to handle during cleaning and as a bonus helps clean multiple blades at once.

Choosing the Best Tormek Sharpening System for Your Shop

Tormek offers many ways to create a customized sharpening system that suits your needs. In this video, we’ll show you several new solutions.













