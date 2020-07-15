VIDEO: An Overview of the Ultimate Miter Saw Station

A dedicated miter saw station improves the performance of the saw and makes it much more convenient to use. This is not your typical miter saw stand. Woodworker’s Journal Senior Editor, Chris Marshall started from scratch to design a better miter saw station. He came up with a compact and feature-rich design, including:

• Two forms of on-board dust collection

• Ten lineal feet of shelf space for longer offcuts

• Two full-extension drawers for storing shorter scraps

• Full-size upper cabinet

• Display your notes or drawings using magnets attached to the cabinet’s steel door panels

• Built-in stop-block system

• Space-saving design with roll-around convenience

In this video, Chris takes you on quick tour of his new miter saw station. You can read the full-build article in the July/August 2020 issue of Woodworker’s Journal.