What’s New

I am in a pretty lucky position: I get paid to build woodworking projects and try out techniques that I’ve never done before. Over the years, that has resulted in outcomes ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous — everything from my attempt to once carve a rocking horse (that my wife dubbed a rocking doggie) to some very lovely pieces of work.

A few weeks ago when the pandemic changed our lives, I asked woodworkers if they thought this timeframe would allow them to learn some new aspects of woodworking. So now, I’m following up. What have you tried? Perhaps some hand-cut dovetails or veneering? Have the fruits of your shop labor produced a rocking doggie or was that all-new project more successful? Let us know what you’ve been up to!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

PROJECT: Adirondack Chair Plans

This classic project is fun and easy to build for woodworkers of all skill levels. For more information and a set of downloadable plans, click here

Choosing Wood for Outdoor Projects: Five Fast Facts

What should you keep in mind before you build those snazzy new deck chairs? We have a few suggestions.

Take in some tips on tongue and groove joinery! Our Skill Builder video lays out a solid step-by-step process to create precise tongue and groove joints on your router table. Once you know how to set the fence and bits, you’ll be in the groove before you know it!



















