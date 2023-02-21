Wondering About Wenge

Why do we keep woodworking? Well, there are probably as many answers to that question as there are woodworkers making sawdust, week in and week out, for their lifetimes.
Here’s one of the reasons why woodworking just never loses its allure for me: the chance to try a new species. I have that very opportunity on a project I’m building for our June issue, and this time the species is wenge. Rob tells me this central African hardwood can be splintery, and it glues up well. I’ve seen its almost black, coarse-grained goodness on the rack at my favorite lumberyard. I’m positive I’ve even pushed a few of these boards around on their stack, just to take a closer look at it. But in 30 years I’ve never had the occasion to buy some. Now I do!
What will my experience with it be? I wonder how it will smell when I run it through the saw for a first rip cut. Will I be impressed when I whisk off an oxidized face on the jointer to reveal what’s underneath? How about its hardness, grain structure and color variation? Are there any bad surprises I’ll discover that might temper my enthusiasm when making project parts? Perhaps I’m destined for a big splinter in my thumb. We’ll see! But whatever the outcome is, how many hobbies offer the variety of raw materials we have with woodworking? It’s a journey of discovery and a delight to the senses with every new species we try. I’ll bet you’re nodding your head in agreement with me. The addiction is real, but how lucky are we?!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Making a Flag Plaque
Click Here to Download the CNC Files.
The Basics of Workholding
Premium Project: Chevron Table
Premium Project: Backyard Beehive
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 2/27/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.