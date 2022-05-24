Woodworking: Outdoor Games

Spending time outdoors with family and friends is one of the reasons that spring, summer and fall are so great. My family has had some favorite outdoor games over the years that enhanced our time outdoors. One was “Gilly Ball,” which was basically croquet modified when my English pointer would grab one of the balls and run off with it. You played the ball where she dropped it. Kubb has had its moments, and so has cornhole, the beanbag tossing game. (My brother and I played “chicken” with lawn darts back in the 1970s, but that is another story…)
I mention these specific games because they are all made of wood, and we’ve published plans for all of them. So I am wondering, what are your favorite outdoor family games? Have you used your woodworking skills to make them? Please share!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Dealing with Distorted Lumber
Char Miller-King: Woodworking Found Me
Maker and mom Char Miller-King focuses on giving back to others.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 6/2/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.