Woodworking: Outdoor Games

Spending time outdoors with family and friends is one of the reasons that spring, summer and fall are so great. My family has had some favorite outdoor games over the years that enhanced our time outdoors. One was “Gilly Ball,” which was basically croquet modified when my English pointer would grab one of the balls and run off with it. You played the ball where she dropped it. Kubb has had its moments, and so has cornhole, the beanbag tossing game. (My brother and I played “chicken” with lawn darts back in the 1970s, but that is another story…)

I mention these specific games because they are all made of wood, and we’ve published plans for all of them. So I am wondering, what are your favorite outdoor family games? Have you used your woodworking skills to make them? Please share!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Dealing with Distorted Lumber

Rob Johnstone explains four distortions to look for in lumber and how to deal with each of them using the Laguna PX|12 Benchtop Planer and Laguna JX|8 Jointer to get the most out of the wood.

Char Miller-King: Woodworking Found Me

Maker and mom Char Miller-King focuses on giving back to others.

