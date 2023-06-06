Workbenches

by Rob JohnstoneJun 6, 2023

Rob Johnstone Photo

I cut my teeth in a production woodworking shop. In that context, there was not much use for a traditional woodworking bench. We used assembly tables, rolling carts, clamp racks, etc. Even after I got into more small-shop, one-off woodworking, I just continued with what I had learned.

After a while, I got my hands on a quality workbench: side and end vise, bench dogs and a perfectly flat top. I was amazed — I had no idea how much a workbench would improve my woodworking. (It was like it was designed for the work!!!)

So, my question to you all is this: where are you at with the workbench experience? Do you use a classic workbench? Do you wish for one but don’t have the space? Are you like I used to be and think any work surface is the same?

Let us know and we will share your thoughts.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Resawing with a Band Saw

We show you the best types of blades for resawing, the best type of fence for resawing, and the best band saw features to look for when you want to make resaw cuts.

Office Supply Blade Guard Aid

Paper clip blade guard holder
A binder clip or clamp that you might already have nearby provides an extra hand while keeping your miter saw’s blade guard out of the way.

Premium Project: Floating Bedside Shelf

Bedside shelving with storage, charger and light
Alternating, curvy shelves sandwiching a storage cubby make this an attractive bedroom accent. Installing its purpleheart trim will test your skills!

Premium Project: How to Build a Full-size Mirror

Full-length standing maple mirror
Exquisitely figured tiger maple, contrasting dowel pin accents and through tenons give this curvy mirror frame real heirloom potential.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $49 or More

You can strengthen a miter joint with a hidden half lap connection – called a mitered half-lap joint. The result gives you a conventional-looking miter joint from the front, but the back of the joint resembles a half-lap.

Routing half-lap dovetails
Rockler Sizzling Summer Savings
DeWalt Planer with Knives and Table Save Over $175
10% Off JET Drum Sanders
Make Gifts for Dads and Grads
Shop 100s of Sales Items

Sale prices expire 6/29/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: