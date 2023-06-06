Workbenches

I cut my teeth in a production woodworking shop. In that context, there was not much use for a traditional woodworking bench. We used assembly tables, rolling carts, clamp racks, etc. Even after I got into more small-shop, one-off woodworking, I just continued with what I had learned.
After a while, I got my hands on a quality workbench: side and end vise, bench dogs and a perfectly flat top. I was amazed — I had no idea how much a workbench would improve my woodworking. (It was like it was designed for the work!!!)
So, my question to you all is this: where are you at with the workbench experience? Do you use a classic workbench? Do you wish for one but don’t have the space? Are you like I used to be and think any work surface is the same?
Let us know and we will share your thoughts.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
