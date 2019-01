How to build a modern coffee table inspired by the classic mid-century modern George Nelson design bench. All of the parts for this bench are made using the table saw. The key to this bench’s construction is the cross lap joint, also called a half lap joint. This joint can be cut on the table saw with a standard blade. We show you how to cut these joints faster and easier by also using a dado set and Rockler Cross Lap Jig.

Click Here to Download the Plan.