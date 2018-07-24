Festool has just announced a new media and content partnership with This Old House (TOH), America’s leading multimedia home-enthusiast brand. Begun July 1, the co-branded, multi-platform partnership will include PBS television underwriting spots, video content creation and distribution, events, category exclusivity on the New Yankee Workshop channel and participation by the leading This Old House talent.

The partnership will debut during the third quarter of this year and will target consumers, hobbyists, contractors and retailers.

The development now makes Festool the exclusive tool sponsor of the New Yankee Workshop (NYW) channel on thisoldhouse.com. Launched online April 30th of this year, NYW videos provide hobbyists with a robust and significant increase to the TOH video library, while simplifying access to the best information available.

“We have been fans and friends of the This Old House team for many years and we’re excited to expand our relationship,” says Jim Maner, vice president of business development for Festool USA. “’This Old House’ is such a highly respected brand and with their expertise, have a successfully long history with craftsmen. They are an ideal partner.”

Eric Thorkilsen, chief executive offer of This Old House Ventures, LLC, says, “We’re thrilled to have Festool joining us as a media and content partner. This Old House is in the ‘Do It Right’ business — an outcome that’s not only about the craftsman but also about the tools. Festool’s leading attention to quality, innovation, and performance meets and exceeds that standard.”

Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is known for its innovative, precision-engineered power tool solutions. Based in Lebanon, Indiana, Festool USA offers a comprehensive lineup of power tools and system accessories, designed to boost productivity through efficiency and high performance.