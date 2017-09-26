Last week on Sept. 18, SuperMax Tools — a manufacturer of drum sanders and dust collection solutions — announced that it has been acquired by Irvine, California-based Laguna Tools. Laguna manufactures CNC machinery, award-winning bandsaws, table saws, edgebanders and other woodworking equipment.

The acquisition went into effect immediately.

A news release from SuperMax reports that the change in ownership is not expected to cause any other immediate changes, and the St. Paul, Minnesota-based company will retain its current management team. SuperMax dealers and customers will continue to use the company’s (651) 454-3401 phone number as a point of contact for all SuperMax related business. All current terms and conditions for SuperMax products remain in effect at this time.

Further, the release announced that the company expects to open a new East Coast distribution center before the end of this year, at which time SuperMax and Laguna customers will be able to combine their orders.

Woodworker’s Journal recently featured SuperMax’s updated 16-32 Drum Sander in an AWFS trade show video. See it by clicking here. Also at AWFS, Laguna unveiled a new full-size 24/36 REVO Wood Lathe. Learn more about it by clicking here.

“We were looking for the right partner to help expand our sanding products and to offer a broader range of products to our customers,” says Bill Schroeder, president of SuperMax Tools. “Laguna Tools is clearly the leader in the industry. This is truly a win-win for both companies and their customers.”

Find out more about SuperMax’s history by clicking here.