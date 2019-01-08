On Dec. 17, 2018, SawStop, LLC announced key management changes that took effect on Jan 1.

President Dr. Stephen Gass, company cofounder and the inventor of SawStop’s industry-changing contact detection technology, has stepped down from his role as president. Gass has taken on a new role as vice president of innovation, focusing his efforts on developing groundbreaking future products for the company.

Matt Howard, SawStop’s previous vice president of marketing, has now taken on the position of company chief executive officer. Howard has been with the company for nine years with a long career in sales and marketing for manufacturers.

In addition, Patric Clewing has become the company’s chief financial officer. Clewing has worked within the Tooltechnic Systems (TTS) Group for more than two years and previously was SawStop’s vice president of finance.

Commenting on these personnel changes, Gass says, “I love this company and am proud of our people, our products, and the difference we make every day. I’m excited to be able to focus entirely on invention and innovation, knowing that the stewardship of SawStop’s strategic and day-to-day business is in good hands. Matt has proven himself to be smart, energetic and passionate about SawStop, and he is surrounded by a stellar team of executives, managers and contributors, including Patric, our new CFO. Great things are ahead for the SawStop team.”

Howard adds, “SawStop is a special company. Here, people take care of each other and work hard every day to protect and inspire woodworkers. We are fortunate, graced with stellar dealers and supply chain partners. We’re a bold group, eager to take on the big challenges. I’m thrilled to be a part of it all and am thankful to Steve and the whole team for the strong company they have built. I will work to keep the road ahead clear so this team can continue to run at full speed.”

Established in 1999, SawStop is the world leader in table saw safety. Each SawStop saw stops and retracts the blade on contact with skin. The company’s saws are designed to minimize saw-related injuries and the costs associated with them. SawStop is a proud member of the TTS Tooltechnic Systems group of companies and was acquired by TTS in August 2017 (you can read more about that by clicking here).

