Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is partnering with the American Association of Woodturners (AAW) and will offer in-store “turning and learning” demonstrations in 35 of its 37 stores this Saturday, Feb. 9. In an effort to introduce a new audience to woodturning, expert turners from local AAW community chapters will be conducting the demonstrations.

Attendees will learn how handles for kitchen utensils are turned on a lathe as well as how to attach a handle to the appropriate hardware. They will also be able to sign up for AAW memberships as part of the new partnership program with Rockler.

“Rockler stores have been hosting free demonstrations every Saturday for a number of years, but partnering with the AAW is new and exciting for us,” said Scott Ekman, Rockler’s vice president of marketing. “These sessions offer a unique opportunity for anyone interested in woodturning to learn some tips and tricks, meet other people interested in the craft, and even join the AAW group.”

The demonstration will be offered twice on Feb. 9, with sessions from 11 am to 1 pm and 1 to 3 pm. The AAW members will turn handles for kitchen utensils on a small lathe, sanding and polishing them before completing the assembly with Rockler hardware kits.

Rockler stores across the country (35 of 37 locations) will offer the AAW turning demonstration. To learn more, visit rockler.com/retail to locate the store nearest you.

Aspiring and experienced woodturners should also know that Woodworker’s Journal is partnering with AAW on a free new online monthly publication called “Woodturning Monthly.” It offers content-rich articles from the archives of AAW’s award-winning journal, American Woodturner, which is considered to be the foremost publication on the art and craft of woodturning in the world. Sign up for “Woodturning Monthly” by clicking here.