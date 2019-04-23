2019 Online Exhibition of Turned and Sculpted Wood

The fourth annual Turned and Sculpted Wood exhibition is currently on display at the online Wood Symphony Gallery. (Click through to view the entire exhibition.)

Curated by Larisa Safaryan, the exhibition features over 140 pieces created by 60 artists from across the United States, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Japan, Australia and more.

Wood Symphony founder Larisa Safaryan is the daughter of wood artist Nairi Safaryan, whose work was shown at Los Angeles’s Del Mano Gallery prior to the death of the founders; Larisa had worked with del Mano’s Raymond Leier on online exhibitions.