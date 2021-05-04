And Here’s Robby!

Hello again old friends. Now that I’m back in the Weekly saddle, how did you like our “guest hosts” and their woodworking projects? Over the last month we received 40 examples of your woodworking projects to help us celebrate National Woodworking Month. We will be sharing them in the next five issues of the Weekly. There were so many that we didn’t want individual efforts to be lost in a big pile of projects. So at the end of the last group, we will randomly select three names for prizes. I know that at the beginning of April when this contest began, I indicated there would be only one prize, but you really came through, so we are upping the effort on our end as well.
I truly enjoyed seeing all the stuff you are making these days and reading the attached comments and descriptions. Woodworking is alive and well, and that is wonderful to know.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Benchtop Tool Cart Overview
Keeping Router Collets Clean
Keeping your router bits and collets clean is an important bit of shop maintenance. This reader found that a tool for another hobby is a perfect helper for the task.
From Our Sponsor
10% OFF: Excludes sale items, power tools, gift cards, product bundles with gift cards or free products, Porter-Cable dovetail jigs, CNC machines, Leigh products, SawStop, Festool, Tormek, taxes, shipping charges, international orders and other promotions. Other exclusions may apply. FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 10% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 5/27/2021.