Betty Scarpino: An Update on Her Woodturning

Long-time readers of the Woodworker’s Journal print magazine will remember woodturning columnist Ernie Conover’s predecessor in the role, Betty Scarpino. Betty wrote that column until the end of 2008, when she left to serve as the editor of American Woodturner, the publication of the American Association of Woodturners.

What’s she been up to in the years since?

Well, most immediately, Betty’s work is part of the 87th annual juried exhibit of Indiana artists at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields. The exhibit opened April 5 and is on display until June 1.

Also, since leaving her editor position in 2014, Betty has devoted more time to her woodworking art, which includes not only woodturning, but also wood sculpture and woodcut prints.

The recipient of the 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award from Collectors of Wood Art, Betty has pieces in the permanent collections of two dozen museums, including the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery of The National Museum of American Art, Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts and the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Also in 2014, Betty was the only American invited to participate in an eight-day international woodcarving competition in China organized as part of the World Craft Council’s 50th anniversary.

Curious how this all got started? Check out our 2005 interview with Betty for a Today’s Woodworker profile, here: https://www.woodworkersjournal.com/betty-scarpino-wordsmithwoodsmith/.