Changing the Game

Last week, I asked your opinions about what woodworking tool has made a huge, work-changing impact on our craft. You can see your responses in our Feedback section, but I also promised to give you my observations regarding the game-changing tools of the last couple of decades.

My first choice is the Festool Domino. To place super-accurate mortises and then fit them with precisely made loose tenons in just minutes has taken the small-shop world by storm. I’ve got their standard and super-sized models and work them to death. And while I understand that the cost of a Domino is a barrier, they are built to last. As my dad used to say, buy the best you can afford, and you only cry once.

My next selection is no surprise: it’s SawStop table saw technology. It has been around long enough that it might not qualify as new in any way, but the sea change it has made toward safer table saw use is undeniable.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

