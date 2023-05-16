Christmas in May

About eight years ago, I got married for the second time. I was living in the country, and the “town” nearby had two bars and a gas station. Not quite enough of the services my new wife was looking for. Also, the house I was living in was where my first wife had passed away, and that was awkward.

So, Mary and I bought a new house together, close to each of our workplaces and with no history. Mary sold her townhome, and I sold my property along with my 40′ x 40′ heated, air conditioned and wired-for-220V woodworking shop. It was packed full of tools and lumber.

While I did my best to get rid of the tools and lumber, when it came time to move, I still had a ton of stuff leftover. The solution was a storage unit. I would keep it for about a year while I got rid of the rest of the stuff.

Eight years later, I am now emptying the storage unit. It is a lot of work, and some things I put in there I am simply throwing away on the spot. But other things…oh my, my! While it won’t take another eight years to get through all my stuff, I am being slowed up by finding and remembering all the groovy stuff I own. (I guess if I haven’t used it in eight years, I don’t really need it!)

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

