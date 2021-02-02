February, Short or Long?

Up here on the tundra, winter is just starting to really settle in. I don’t mind winter…at least at the beginning. I still get really excited when the snow starts falling every year. And now that I have grandchildren it is even more fun. So, November, December, January…all good.
Then comes the longest month of the year: February. The excitement of the first snow is long gone. The holidays and my two winter-girl birthdays — my daughter and wife on successive days — are also past. So now it’s just time to buckle down and get through the next couple of months. The good news this year is that I have heat in my shop. I’ve got a few projects that have been bouncing around in my brain for a bit, and it’s time to give them a go. But still, I need to make it through this very long and cold February.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Rockler Navigates the Pandemic
During the challenging time of the pandemic, Rockler and its partners have stepped up to support woodworking across the board.
Benchtop T-Track Planing Clamp
This reader wanted a simpler way to deal with vertical stock on his workbench. A T-Track offered a clever solution.
From Our Sponsor
FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 1/28/21.