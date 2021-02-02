February, Short or Long?

Up here on the tundra, winter is just starting to really settle in. I don’t mind winter…at least at the beginning. I still get really excited when the snow starts falling every year. And now that I have grandchildren it is even more fun. So, November, December, January…all good.

Then comes the longest month of the year: February. The excitement of the first snow is long gone. The holidays and my two winter-girl birthdays — my daughter and wife on successive days — are also past. So now it’s just time to buckle down and get through the next couple of months. The good news this year is that I have heat in my shop. I’ve got a few projects that have been bouncing around in my brain for a bit, and it’s time to give them a go. But still, I need to make it through this very long and cold February.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Rockler Navigates the Pandemic

During the challenging time of the pandemic, Rockler and its partners have stepped up to support woodworking across the board.

Benchtop T-Track Planing Clamp

This reader wanted a simpler way to deal with vertical stock on his workbench. A T-Track offered a clever solution.

