Festive Fervor

by Rob JohnstoneDec 1, 2020

Rob Johnstone photoI don’t know about your holiday preparations, but something happened to my house over the weekend that was, well, transformative. I am talking about Christmas decorations.

Sadly, circumstances have conspired to make big family gatherings for Thanksgiving last week and the upcoming Christmas holiday impractical for us. This was a big blow to my better half. Nothing makes her happier than being with her kids and grandchildren. Her response to the setback— Christmas decorations — have now engulfed our house.

My job was putting lights on the 40-foot-tall spruce tree in our front yard. What with strings of lights that did either did not work at all or would only light on half the string (and did I mention the tree is 40 feet tall?), I only needed five trips to the hardware store. (Get ‘er done!)

At the end of the day (um, weekend), our house looked beautiful and very festive. Now for some ibuprofen and getting back to my real job!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Six Simple Finishes for Any Project

Creating a flawless finish can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Take the mystery out of wood finishing and avoid costly and frustrating mistakes with these simple recipes. Each recipe includes a video demonstration, step-by-step instructions, and a list of product recommendations that will give you the confidence to create a perfect finish on your next project!

Stain Finish for Highly Figured Hardwoods
Natural Finish on Close Grained Hardwood
Natural Finish on Softwoods
Paint Finish for Wood
Stained Finish on Closed Grain Hardwood
Stain Finish on Open Grained Hardwood

Gift Project: Turning an Earring Stand

A classic design, with a few updates from the American Association of Woodturners’ Kip Christensen makes a simple and useful gift.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $39 or More from Rockler

Hauling, handling, and cutting sheet stock such as 4′ x 8′ plywood is always a challenge, and is ideally a two-person task. Even with two people, there are some tools that can help you get the job done efficiently and safely. Watch the video for some tips to help you along.


Cyber Week, 6 Days Only! Ends December 5th, Shop Now!
Holiday Sale Starts Now!
Save $60 on the Rockler All-Terrain Mobile base
Save 35% on the 18-inch Aluminum Miter Bar
Save $40 on the Heavy-Duty Flip-Top Roller Stand
Save 355 on Rockler Miter Track
Save 33% on the Portamate Lumber Rack System, 6-Tier

FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 12/05/20.

Posted in: