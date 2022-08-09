The Gift Giving Collective

Last week, I asked if Weekly readers have ever given a kitchen-based woodworking gift that was well received and became cherished. Check out our Feedback section in this issue to look at the many responses to my question.

Which leads me to a new query for today. Many of us are planning to build gifts for the upcoming holiday season. (Yes, I know it’s still August, but I also know my readers.) With that in mind, I wonder what handmade wooden gift (holiday or otherwise) you’ve made that was clearly a winner with the person who received it. Please send a photo if you have one and a brief description of the project, including why you made it. We will share these with our readers, first because it will be interesting, and second, because we all need good gift ideas!

I can’t wait to see what you’ve been making!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Premium Project: Hybrid Workbench

Build this heavy-duty (and heavy!) workbench from common materials and with modest skills. This project is FREE for magazine subscribers!

Simplifying V-groove Sanding

Want to sand deeper grooves without awkward folds in sandpaper or sore fingers? This reader offers a helpful suggestion using another tool.

A Primer for Drilling on the Lathe

From Our Sponsor

Dennis Belcher of the American Association of Woodturners explores the process of using a lathe to drill holes for turning projects, including techniques and equipment.













