Let’s See Those Pens!

If you’re getting into woodturning (and maybe you’ve got a lathe on your Christmas list this year!), one of the usual “gateway” projects is pens. That’s why we’ve selected a good primer on pen turning as one of our Free Plans for today. To read it, click here.

I started woodturning about 20 years ago, thanks to a good buddy who was enthusiastically turning everything under the sun — pens, bowls, toy wands for his kids, bottle stoppers, ornaments, yo-yos, you name it! The woodturning bug bit him good after he turned that first pen. And so many, many other turners crank out pen after pen. They make great gifts without costing an arm and a leg. Plus, it seems the options for customizing pens are almost limitless.

For me, bowls are the obsession. I’ll confess that I haven’t turned a single pen. But perhaps I need a fresh perspective for 2024. So, here’s how you can help me: Why do you turn pens? What keeps it fun? I’d love to see some of your turned pens, especially those you’re most proud of! I hope you’ll offer your thoughts and photos. Please send them to me at editor@woodworkersjournal.com, and we’ll share them in next week’s Feedback section.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Making a Modular Shoe Rack

Make a clever and expandable shoe rack employing Fisch’s new Black Shark Forstner bits

Click Here to Download the Drawings and Materials List.

Pizza Peel Plan

Making a pizza peel does not require a lot of wood, so it’s a perfect project to feature some highly figured pieces. And it makes a great gift for the pizza lover in your life.

Weekend Tambour Gift Box

Here’s the perfect scrapwood project. The author says that his unique gift boxes have been used for everything from wine to candles. The box always finds a home — long after the “gift” is gone!

Standing Laptop Desk

The perfect height to use standing with a laptop computer, the case and legs are a snap to build. The drawer … well, that’s a different story!













