Meeting Together

Once again, it’s Turkey Day!
A time for us to while away.
With loads of taters, snacks and pies,
We meet with family, telling lies.
There are no rules for it per se,
Just giving thanks and giving way.
To football, sledding, cards and more,
And Hallmark shows (that thrill or bore).
It is my favorite holiday!
A time to hug and smile and pray,
With those whose presence we hold dear,
And love and cherish every year.
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Woodworker’s Journal!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
