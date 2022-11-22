Meeting Together

Once again, it’s Turkey Day!

A time for us to while away.

With loads of taters, snacks and pies,

We meet with family, telling lies.

There are no rules for it per se,

Just giving thanks and giving way.

To football, sledding, cards and more,

And Hallmark shows (that thrill or bore).

It is my favorite holiday!

A time to hug and smile and pray,

With those whose presence we hold dear,

And love and cherish every year.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Woodworker’s Journal!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Cutting Box Joints Overview

Chris Marshall discusses one of woodworking’s most versatile joints: the box joint. What makes them so useful and what are the best ways to cut them? Chris explains and shows you how to make an extremely simple jig for cutting perfect joints.

Turning an Umbrella Ornament

Kurt Wolff-Klammer of the American Association of Woodturners demonstrates how to turn lovely mini-umbrella ornaments

Premium Project: Wearable Turned Rings

Rockler’s ring cores and stepped mandrel can help you create one-of-a-kind jewelry

Premium Project: Turn a Two-tone Whistle

From Our Sponsor

Whistles are an easy project that requires little material but does demand precise measurement and layout.













