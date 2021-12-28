Mission Accomplished

The Christmas weekend is past and great memories were made. Good food, family and all sorts of fun. And for me, a milestone has been passed. I successfully made a set of custom chopsticks for my whole family. Chopsticks have been a bit of a great white whale for me. (In the past I have tried to make chopsticks for the family only to be thwarted by my preconceived notions of how to make them.) My original turning efforts were a disaster. But as you can see in the photo below, diligence and a ridiculously expensive jig setup put me across the finish line. The chopsticks were well appreciated in the bargain.

But I am not alone in successful holiday projects. In our Feedback section, you can see a bundle of gifts made by some Weekly readers. I have to say my chopsticks seem puny in comparison.

Now for the new year and new challenges. Let’s make 2022 a great one. (And yes, I will be “bringing my own” chopsticks to Asian restaurants. How cool will I be?)

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Chiseling Picture Frame Corners Square

Chris Marshall explains the process for squaring up the corners of a routed picture frame, and how to keep your chisels sharp enough for the task with the Tormek T-4 sharpening system

Band Saw Blade Holders

This reader was hard pressed to find an extra pair of hands (or two) to help change his band saw’s blade. He found a simple solution in his kitchen.

