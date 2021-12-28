Mission Accomplished

The Christmas weekend is past and great memories were made. Good food, family and all sorts of fun. And for me, a milestone has been passed. I successfully made a set of custom chopsticks for my whole family. Chopsticks have been a bit of a great white whale for me. (In the past I have tried to make chopsticks for the family only to be thwarted by my preconceived notions of how to make them.) My original turning efforts were a disaster. But as you can see in the photo below, diligence and a ridiculously expensive jig setup put me across the finish line. The chopsticks were well appreciated in the bargain.
But I am not alone in successful holiday projects. In our Feedback section, you can see a bundle of gifts made by some Weekly readers. I have to say my chopsticks seem puny in comparison.
Now for the new year and new challenges. Let’s make 2022 a great one. (And yes, I will be “bringing my own” chopsticks to Asian restaurants. How cool will I be?)
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Chiseling Picture Frame Corners Square
Band Saw Blade Holders
This reader was hard pressed to find an extra pair of hands (or two) to help change his band saw’s blade. He found a simple solution in his kitchen.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 12/31/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.