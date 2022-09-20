More Hand Tool Information, You Say?

When it comes to our Weekly readers, you folks never disappoint! Last week, I asked for your input about hand tool challenges, and the response has resulted in a steady stream of emails to my inbox over the days since. Thank you!

We’ve compiled your answers in our “Feedback” section this week, and I think you’ll find the responses as interesting as I do. (If you haven’t written to me yet but are planning to, please do! I assure you that I’ll read it.) It seems many of us feel the urge to include hand tools in our woodworking pursuits. Some of us try to but with mixed results. Others don’t use them but wish they could. And even in this age of what can seem like information overload, you still feel there’s room for more — and more importantly, better — articles about choosing and using hand tools.

I’m going to take all of this into consideration with my staff. In 2023, let’s see if Woodworker’s Journal can help turn some of your hand tool struggles into success stories.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

September/October 2022 What’s in Store Roundup

Take a closer look at the tools featured in the September/October 2022 issue, including offerings from Rockler, Festool and Oneida.

Foam Clamping Aids for Miter-cutting Moldings

Clamp odd shaped wood and moldings for better miter cuts using an extra hand that can conform to the shape of the piece.

Premium Project: Tansu-inspired Chest

Here’s a compact, easy-to-build project that brings a welcomed dash of greenery to any outdoor space. This project is free for magazine subscribers!

Premium Project: Folding Workstation

When (or if) you absolutely must store your car in the garage, this customizable unit folds tight to the wall and unfolds when needed into a full workspace for all your home projects. This project is free for magazine subscribers!













