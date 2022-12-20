Powerless Over Cool Wood

They say that the first step to overcoming a behavioral flaw is admitting that you have a problem. But do I really? (Have a problem, that is…)
Last Saturday, Spencer called me (last name withheld so you can’t call him and ruin my deal), explaining that he was cutting down an 80-year-old black walnut tree, and did I want to come and get the Y-sections? Crotch grain walnut is as stunning as it gets, and green walnut often has spectacular colors. So, I enthusiastically said yes. Cooler minds might ask themselves things like, where are you going to put those pieces? How are you going to process them so you can actually use them? Are you even strong enough to lift them into your truck?
None of these concerns crossed my mind (except the last one, when it came to pass that no, I was not strong enough). Now I have a truckload of black walnut, and I can’t seem to feel bad about it. So where is the problem?
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
“Design in Wood” is Back!
Beehive Honey Dipper
Premium Project: Mobile Drill Press Stand
Premium Project: Dovetail Chiseling Jig
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 12/24/2022 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.