Santa’s Workshop

by Rob JohnstoneDec 6, 2022

Rob Johnstone Photo

Just like football in December, this is the month when woodworking productivity gets real.

I spent nearly the entire weekend in the shop building gifts for my grandchildren. (I’ll share images after the holidays.) With six kids to make happy, there was a lot of work to be done. I’ve got a few smaller tasks to do tonight and tomorrow, and then I should be finished. That is until I come up with another idea that’s just too good to wait.

How about you? Are you in the midst of burning the midnight oil, or are you one of those folks who’s already done with this year’s gift efforts? Let us know how things are going (we at the Journal do not judge).

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Menorah/Holiday Tea Light Candleholder

Lit menorah using tea light candles

Build this festive, interlocking holiday decoration using your scroll saw or band saw and our free full-size patterns.

Simple Solution to Eliminate Planer Snipe

Dealing with snipe on a small panel
This reader had issues with snipe on his cutting boards, but he has a simple solution for dealing with planer snipe on small panels like this.

Premium Project: Kitchen Spurtles

Simple kitchen spurtles of various designs
These practical kitchen utensils make surefire holiday gifts that will be useful for years to come. You’ll have fun sculpting them to shape with a band saw and benchtop belt sander.

Premium Project: Wine Rack

 

Wine bottle and glass holder
You never know when guests might pop in, so it can be quite nice to have a few bottles of wine on hand in your kitchen. With this cute little wine rack, you are ready to entertain at a moment’s notice.

