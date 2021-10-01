Sarah Listi: Problem Solving Fuels Her Passion

If I had a soundtrack to my childhood, it would be Bob Villa on our television narrating This Old House projects and the sound of a hammer banging in that last nail or a saw echoing through the garage. I was always in awe of the things my dad, a lifelong DIYer, would do and create. From building an addition onto my childhood home to rebuilding engines, as well as the sweet memories I have of him woodworking, there was never a shortage of things to assist him with or to learn.

When my husband and I started our family, the joy of building and creating expanded further, and my appreciation for the craft grew in ways I couldn’t imagine. After my son was diagnosed with autism, woodworking became more than just a practical or functional pastime for me. It became a form of therapy. I realized I had found a beautiful way to connect where words weren’t needed, and in it I found a piece of myself I hadn’t known was missing. Today, both of my kiddos will occasionally join me in the shop, and I love those moments the most.

From Tools to Projects

My journey in social media started with sharing detailed tool reviews online at toolgirlsgarage.com. It quickly evolved into documenting what I was doing with my tools too — something I particularly enjoy! In addition to woodworking, I recently started documenting my home renovation projects as I turn our house into my family’s dream home.

One of my favorite aspects of woodworking and construction is problem-solving — whether it’s coming up with a solution to a functional shortcoming in a space or finding a way to incorporate a unique design element. I’m passionate about sharing how a design comes to life and how I resolve obstacles that I encounter. The marriage of creativity and analysis in my projects pushes me to constantly evolve my skill set and keep on learning.

Here’s one thing I know for sure: I have found a community of online support from other makers who are just as passionate as I am about working with our hands!