Share a Hero Story!

Woodworkers are some of the finest people I’ve had the pleasure to meet. I’m reminded of that every time I hear stories about woodworkers who seem to give more than they receive from this craft. And that’s why I jumped at the chance to publish a very sweet article in the Shop Talk department in the February 2024 issue of Woodworker’s Journal. It’s called “Cherished Grandfather Clock Continues to Inspire” and written by two grateful daughters who love their woodworking father. He’s spent a lifetime building beautiful things for their family, including an heirloom grandfather clock. If you’re a subscriber and haven’t read the article yet, please do! (If you’re not a subscriber, you can pick up a copy of the February issue at Rockler stores or at www.rockler.com.)

Surely, you could tell a similar story about a wonderful woodworker or a woodworking-related situation that has inspired you. I would love to read it. I would especially love to share it in the Feedback section of a future Weekly sometime. If you want to tell a tale of that “hero” in your woodworking life, send me 300 words or so to editor@woodworkersjournal.com. We can all benefit from that sort of positivity!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

MICROJIG Expands School Donation Program

Every public middle school program in the U.S. to receive GRR-RIPPER 2GOs

Getting a Grip on Layout

Rockler’s Saddle Squares offer easy-to-use options for laying out miter and dovetail cuts with perfect precision.

Spice Rack

Templates create a stylish spice rack , which you can easily craft with basic tools in a small space.

Queen Anne Highboy Part One

Every piece of furniture has a story, and the story of this highboy begins three summers ago, with an ad in the local paper offering air-dried walnut and cherry for $1 a foot.



