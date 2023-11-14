The concept of shared woodworking spaces, also known as maker spaces, has sparked my interest in the last little while. The idea, which can vary somewhat, is that a woodworker pays a certain monthly amount to have access to a place with a bunch of woodworking equipment for use. Every time I have to wrestle the tools around my garage shop, that concept seems really appealing. I’ve talked to people who have joined a shared space, and the reviews were mixed. Some thought it great, and others pointed out problems and issues that they experienced.

My question for you all is this: Have you ever been a part of a shared woodworking space, and how did you like it? I am looking forward to your reports!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Brick-laid Segmented Bowl Advice

Chris Marshall offers a grain orientation tip for this project’s thin vertical laminations.

Turned Ornaments

Whether turned from wood or a colorful acrylic, these custom ornaments will foster smiles and memories to last generations.

Premium Project: Ginkgo Leaf Table

While this table is the author’s original design, he drew inspiration from Japanese furniture and architecture.

Premium Project: Prairie-style Box

From Our Sponsor

Beveled edges on the lid, lift and legs give the box a sleek architectural appearance. This distinguished project works equally well for jewelry and small collectibles.













Sale prices expire 11/16/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.