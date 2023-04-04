Slab City!

There have been a few big changes regarding use of lumber in my lifetime, especially as it pertains to furniture making. And one of the biggest (both figuratively and literally) is the use of slab lumber. I confess that I was instantly on the bandwagon when folks started bringing thick slabs with or without natural edges into their building routine. It struck me as innovative and aesthetically pleasing.
As with the way of the world, I am guessing that one day this trend will look old-fashioned and dated — like my plaid pants and platform shoes from high school. But until that time comes, this is a wave I am riding right to the shore.
My question for you is this: What do you think of slab lumber in furniture? If you have built a project using it, send us a picture.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
