The Circle of Cool Wood

Eight years ago, I was moving from my previous house with a large woodworking shop to a much smaller place. Nearly a decade of outfitting my shop and collecting cool wood was coming to an end in that location, and I was in trouble — I did not have nearly enough room at my new house for all of my stuff. So I called and emailed a bunch of woodworking buddies and told them to come by my shop and grab whatever wood they were interested in. That worked like a charm, and as painful as it was to send persimmon boards away, I was able to move into my new house in good order.

Fast forward to last weekend. One of my woodworking buddies is moving to a new house, and he was looking for someone to take his lumber so he would not need to move it — and there I was! The funny thing is that almost all of the lumber I got from him was from my old shop — including those persimmon boards! Life is indeed curious.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

