The Circle of Cool Wood

Eight years ago, I was moving from my previous house with a large woodworking shop to a much smaller place. Nearly a decade of outfitting my shop and collecting cool wood was coming to an end in that location, and I was in trouble — I did not have nearly enough room at my new house for all of my stuff. So I called and emailed a bunch of woodworking buddies and told them to come by my shop and grab whatever wood they were interested in. That worked like a charm, and as painful as it was to send persimmon boards away, I was able to move into my new house in good order.
Fast forward to last weekend. One of my woodworking buddies is moving to a new house, and he was looking for someone to take his lumber so he would not need to move it — and there I was! The funny thing is that almost all of the lumber I got from him was from my old shop — including those persimmon boards! Life is indeed curious.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Installing European Hinges
These rugged, easy-to-use hinges are ideal for most shop-built cabinet projects.
Jar Lid Preserves Finish and Brush
Keep your finish fresh, your brush ready to go and your fingers clean with this simple but helpful tip.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 3/3/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.