Try Something New

I was in Oklahoma City last weekend at a grand opening event for a new Rockler store. While I was there hanging out with woodworkers and shooting the breeze about projects and tools (is there a better way to spend a Saturday?), I noticed several large boards of Osage orange lumber. In about 40 years of woodworking, I have used Osage orange exactly once: I made a bowl from it that I thought turned out exceedingly well. But looking at those boards in the store inspired me to get my hands on some of that lumber and build a project.
Which is where you come in. Have any of you in the Weekly faithful used Osage orange to make a project? If so, what do I need to know about it? (As always, if you have a picture, send it to us!) When I manage to complete this new adventure, I will share a photo or two and my impressions. Until then, keep on making sawdust!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Ship’s Wheel Clock
Labeling Setscrew and Allen Wrench Sizes
Premium Project: Framed Lampshade
Premium Project: Spice Rack
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 4/27/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.