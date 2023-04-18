Try Something New

I was in Oklahoma City last weekend at a grand opening event for a new Rockler store. While I was there hanging out with woodworkers and shooting the breeze about projects and tools (is there a better way to spend a Saturday?), I noticed several large boards of Osage orange lumber. In about 40 years of woodworking, I have used Osage orange exactly once: I made a bowl from it that I thought turned out exceedingly well. But looking at those boards in the store inspired me to get my hands on some of that lumber and build a project.

Which is where you come in. Have any of you in the Weekly faithful used Osage orange to make a project? If so, what do I need to know about it? (As always, if you have a picture, send it to us!) When I manage to complete this new adventure, I will share a photo or two and my impressions. Until then, keep on making sawdust!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Ship’s Wheel Clock

Ted Heuer of the American Association of Woodturners creates a fun wall decoration with many interconnecting parts that will test a few different woodturning techniques.

Labeling Setscrew and Allen Wrench Sizes

Easily identify what Allen wrench you need for your tools with this simple reader’s tip

Premium Project: Framed Lampshade

Of course there are plenty of attractive lampshades to choose from, but Nick Brady tries his hand at a custom option.

Premium Project: Spice Rack

From Our Sponsor

Templates create a stylish spice rack , which you can easily craft with basic tools in a small space.











