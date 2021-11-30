Working on High

Having recently emerged from my tryptophan-induced coma, the urgency of the season has come upon me afresh. Last weekend was a blur of carrying countless totes of holiday decorations from the basement, hiding in said basement to avoid being asked opinions of “How does this look here?” and spending several hours on a ladder while trying to artfully wrap lights around a pine tree in our front yard. (My current estimate is that the tree is approximately 120 feet tall.) Fortunately, the ground is not yet frozen, so any injuries I could have incurred from falling from the ladder would have been less life-threatening. (I’m always looking for that silver lining.)

And yet, I am enjoying every bit of it. Nothing is promised, and there is much to be gained by embracing every day as it arrives. I hope you enjoy your holidays as they arrive and can find the joy that comes with them.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Huy Huynh: Cut from the Same Cloth

Rocket engineer by day, woodworking Instagrammer by night, Huy Huynh shares his passion for crafting furniture.



Easy-To-Make Holiday Ornament

Sandor Nagyszalanczy gives an overview on how to turn one “yule log” into several fun ornaments for your friends and family.

