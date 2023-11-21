From my home office window, it’s not uncommon to see an impressive buck strut out from our now leafless woods. Geese are still headed south, and every so often, a half dozen wild turkeys make an appearance in the neighbor’s yard. I just bought the first pickup truckload of pellets for my shop heater last Saturday. Yep, no question about it…it’s late Fall, with all the changes November brings. And come Thursday, many of us will be enjoying that bountiful annual meal with family and friends, giving thanks. I know I will! Which brings me to this simple wish for you all: In whatever way you celebrate Thanksgiving, I hope it’s peaceful and full of joy. Maybe by the end of the day, you’ll be eagerly anticipating getting into the shop on Friday to work on those holiday gifts — more power to you!

Happy Thanksgiving, all.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Installing Classic Knife Hinges

Laying out and forming precise hinge mortises is the key to successfully installing beautiful and functional knife hinges

Reversible Gameboard

Here’s two gameboards in one, with a slide-out tray in between that stores a deck of cards, cribbage pegs and mancala playing pieces.

Premium Project: Easy Live Edge Table

Even a beginning woodworker can build this trendy and attractive table in a day, thanks to pre-made components.

Premium Project: Workshop Odds and Ends Cabinet

From Our Sponsor

Store small assortments in this handy-dandy shop helper . A miter-fold dado blade adds fun to this simple weekend workshop project.













Sale prices expire 11/26/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.